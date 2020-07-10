545 Verbena Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spectacular 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house in Encinitas Ranch Golf Course Community. Amenities include; central air, central heat, 2 balconies, Separate 300 sq ft office private office (perfect for work from home). New dishwasher, hardwood floors, large pool/ jacuzzi, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, brand new washer & dryer, Upgraded beautiful laundry room with built in puppy-shower. Awesome yard, fire place, and outdoor bbq grill/bar. Warm and friendly family oriented culdisac. Many great schools nearby!

Dates Flexible: Available July/Aug 2020.