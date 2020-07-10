All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated May 27 2020

545 Verbena Court

545 Verbena Court · No Longer Available
Location

545 Verbena Court, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house in Encinitas Ranch Golf Course Community. Amenities include; central air, central heat, 2 balconies, Separate 300 sq ft office private office (perfect for work from home). New dishwasher, hardwood floors, large pool/ jacuzzi, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, brand new washer & dryer, Upgraded beautiful laundry room with built in puppy-shower. Awesome yard, fire place, and outdoor bbq grill/bar. Warm and friendly family oriented culdisac. Many great schools nearby!
Dates Flexible: Available July/Aug 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Verbena Court have any available units?
545 Verbena Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 545 Verbena Court have?
Some of 545 Verbena Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Verbena Court currently offering any rent specials?
545 Verbena Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Verbena Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 Verbena Court is pet friendly.
Does 545 Verbena Court offer parking?
Yes, 545 Verbena Court offers parking.
Does 545 Verbena Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 Verbena Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Verbena Court have a pool?
Yes, 545 Verbena Court has a pool.
Does 545 Verbena Court have accessible units?
No, 545 Verbena Court does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Verbena Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Verbena Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Verbena Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 545 Verbena Court has units with air conditioning.

