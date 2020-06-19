505 La Mesa Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home close to the beach in Encinitas! Walking distance to Pannikin Coffee & Tea, less than a mile to Moonlight Beach. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Low maintenance, stamped concrete, covered patio. One parking spot in the driveway, shared storage space in the garage. Washer and dryer hookups in the unit. Refrigerator included. Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353



DRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.