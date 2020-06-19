All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

505 La Mesa Avenue

505 La Mesa Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1695988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home close to the beach in Encinitas! Walking distance to Pannikin Coffee & Tea, less than a mile to Moonlight Beach. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Low maintenance, stamped concrete, covered patio. One parking spot in the driveway, shared storage space in the garage. Washer and dryer hookups in the unit. Refrigerator included. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 La Mesa Avenue have any available units?
505 La Mesa Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 La Mesa Avenue have?
Some of 505 La Mesa Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 La Mesa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
505 La Mesa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 La Mesa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 505 La Mesa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 505 La Mesa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 505 La Mesa Avenue does offer parking.
Does 505 La Mesa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 La Mesa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 La Mesa Avenue have a pool?
No, 505 La Mesa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 505 La Mesa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 505 La Mesa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 505 La Mesa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 La Mesa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 La Mesa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 La Mesa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
