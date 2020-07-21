All apartments in Encinitas
410 Bay Berry Pl
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:54 AM

410 Bay Berry Pl

410 Bay Berry Place · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

410 Bay Berry Place, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Bay Berry Pl have any available units?
410 Bay Berry Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 410 Bay Berry Pl have?
Some of 410 Bay Berry Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Bay Berry Pl currently offering any rent specials?
410 Bay Berry Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Bay Berry Pl pet-friendly?
No, 410 Bay Berry Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 410 Bay Berry Pl offer parking?
No, 410 Bay Berry Pl does not offer parking.
Does 410 Bay Berry Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Bay Berry Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Bay Berry Pl have a pool?
Yes, 410 Bay Berry Pl has a pool.
Does 410 Bay Berry Pl have accessible units?
No, 410 Bay Berry Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Bay Berry Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Bay Berry Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Bay Berry Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Bay Berry Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
