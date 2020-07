Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets fireplace microwave oven

This is a loft above a home with it's own entrance. It has panoramic ocean views, a patio to enjoy the sunsets, fireplace in the living area with french doors to the outside. It has a small kitchenette with a refrigerator, toaster oven and microwave. Large bathroom with two sinks, large tub and separate shower. Walk in closet in bathroom. Short walk down the hill to restaurants, Starbucks, Cardiff Seaside Market, and the beach. It has one reserved parking spot.