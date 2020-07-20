3631 Manchester Avenue

Amenities

A Available 06/01/19 $2,500 CUSTOM 850SF 1 BD CASITA; PETS WELCOME!



MINUTES FROM THE BEACH; VERY PRIVATE, CUSTOM BUILT CASITA; Tenant pays additional $250/mo additional payment to cover all utilities including; ATT Uverse/Directv TV package, wireless internet, gas & electric, water, heat, trash, etc - phone not included, additional utility charge may apply for electric vehicles.



850sf 1br/1ba casita (apartment)- w/large GARAGE and PATIO; minutes from Cardiff State beach (and great surf breaks) and freeway; PRIVATE tranquil hilltop location (Encinitas/Olivenhain, CA)



Available May 4th



Beautiful, unfurnished 850 square foot apartment above detached 3-car garage on secluded 1.25 acre hill top property with extra large outdoor patio area perfect for grilling, outdoor entertaining and sunbathing



Full size, single car garage with plenty of extra storage space



Custom home and casita are designed with all hand-made Mexican tiles, woodwork, and wrought iron throughout; newly upgraded



Very peaceful and quiet environment located adjacent to the hiking/running trails of the San Dieguito lagoon



1 mile to I-5 and 2.5 miles from Cardiff State Beach which is home to some of the best surf breaks in San Diego (Cardiff Reef, Pipes, Swamis, etc)



Enjoy old world craftsmanship with all the modern amenities (gas stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, in-unit stacked washer/dryer, garbage disposal)



spayed/neutered pets welcome with additional deposit (to be determined upon further discussion)



Rent: $2,500/mo; $250/mo additional payment to cover all utilities including; ATT Uverse/Directv TV package, wireless internet, gas & electric, water, heat, trash, etc - phone not included, additional utility charge may apply for electric vehicles.



Contact Owner (Brian) at: 760-445-9908 or blukacz11@gmail.com



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3631-manchester-ave-encinitas-ca-92024-usa-unit-a/39de875a-2b73-4ccc-b43e-3dd630b9d7b9



