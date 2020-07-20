All apartments in Encinitas
3631 Manchester Avenue
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

3631 Manchester Avenue

3631 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3631 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
A Available 06/01/19 $2,500 CUSTOM 850SF 1 BD CASITA; PETS WELCOME!

MINUTES FROM THE BEACH; VERY PRIVATE, CUSTOM BUILT CASITA; Tenant pays additional $250/mo additional payment to cover all utilities including; ATT Uverse/Directv TV package, wireless internet, gas & electric, water, heat, trash, etc - phone not included, additional utility charge may apply for electric vehicles.

850sf 1br/1ba casita (apartment)- w/large GARAGE and PATIO; minutes from Cardiff State beach (and great surf breaks) and freeway; PRIVATE tranquil hilltop location (Encinitas/Olivenhain, CA)

Available May 4th

Beautiful, unfurnished 850 square foot apartment above detached 3-car garage on secluded 1.25 acre hill top property with extra large outdoor patio area perfect for grilling, outdoor entertaining and sunbathing

Full size, single car garage with plenty of extra storage space

Custom home and casita are designed with all hand-made Mexican tiles, woodwork, and wrought iron throughout; newly upgraded

Very peaceful and quiet environment located adjacent to the hiking/running trails of the San Dieguito lagoon

1 mile to I-5 and 2.5 miles from Cardiff State Beach which is home to some of the best surf breaks in San Diego (Cardiff Reef, Pipes, Swamis, etc)

Enjoy old world craftsmanship with all the modern amenities (gas stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, in-unit stacked washer/dryer, garbage disposal)

spayed/neutered pets welcome with additional deposit (to be determined upon further discussion)

Rent: $2,500/mo; $250/mo additional payment to cover all utilities including; ATT Uverse/Directv TV package, wireless internet, gas & electric, water, heat, trash, etc - phone not included, additional utility charge may apply for electric vehicles.

Contact Owner (Brian) at: 760-445-9908 or blukacz11@gmail.com

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3631-manchester-ave-encinitas-ca-92024-usa-unit-a/39de875a-2b73-4ccc-b43e-3dd630b9d7b9

(RLNE4895416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 Manchester Avenue have any available units?
3631 Manchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 3631 Manchester Avenue have?
Some of 3631 Manchester Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3631 Manchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3631 Manchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 Manchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3631 Manchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3631 Manchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3631 Manchester Avenue offers parking.
Does 3631 Manchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3631 Manchester Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 Manchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 3631 Manchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3631 Manchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3631 Manchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 Manchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3631 Manchester Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3631 Manchester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3631 Manchester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
