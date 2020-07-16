341 Playa Blanca

Amenities

Spacious, 2BD/1BA w/ 1 car garage: STEPS TO DOWNTOWN ENCINITAS, BEACHES, COASTER & MORE! - Spacious, downstairs 2BD/2BA condo West of I-5 in the beautiful Haciendas De La Playa community. Walk to beaches, Coaster station, downtown Encinitas, restaurants, parks and more! Haciendas De La Playa is a lovely beach community located on a bluff overlooking downtown Encinitas and has a community pool and spa.



This condo has a detached 1 car garage, large front covered patio, fireplace, and ceiling fans throughout. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar opens up to the living room and has access to a second back patio. Kitchen cabinets have been freshly painted white. Spacious master bedroom has en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and freshly painted vanity, mirrored wardrobe doors, and french doors opening up to the large front patio. Appliances include: stove, brand new dishwasher, and stacked washer/dryer, refrigerator (as-is).



Water is included with rent. One year lease. 1 small pet with extra deposit. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Available NOW!



