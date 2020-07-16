All apartments in Encinitas
341 Playa Blanca

341 Playa Blanca · (760) 436-5700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Encinitas
Cardiff
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

341 Playa Blanca, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 341 Playa Blanca · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious, 2BD/1BA w/ 1 car garage: STEPS TO DOWNTOWN ENCINITAS, BEACHES, COASTER & MORE! - Spacious, downstairs 2BD/2BA condo West of I-5 in the beautiful Haciendas De La Playa community. Walk to beaches, Coaster station, downtown Encinitas, restaurants, parks and more! Haciendas De La Playa is a lovely beach community located on a bluff overlooking downtown Encinitas and has a community pool and spa.

This condo has a detached 1 car garage, large front covered patio, fireplace, and ceiling fans throughout. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar opens up to the living room and has access to a second back patio. Kitchen cabinets have been freshly painted white. Spacious master bedroom has en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and freshly painted vanity, mirrored wardrobe doors, and french doors opening up to the large front patio. Appliances include: stove, brand new dishwasher, and stacked washer/dryer, refrigerator (as-is).

Water is included with rent. One year lease. 1 small pet with extra deposit. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Playa Blanca have any available units?
341 Playa Blanca has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 341 Playa Blanca have?
Some of 341 Playa Blanca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Playa Blanca currently offering any rent specials?
341 Playa Blanca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Playa Blanca pet-friendly?
Yes, 341 Playa Blanca is pet friendly.
Does 341 Playa Blanca offer parking?
Yes, 341 Playa Blanca offers parking.
Does 341 Playa Blanca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 Playa Blanca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Playa Blanca have a pool?
Yes, 341 Playa Blanca has a pool.
Does 341 Playa Blanca have accessible units?
No, 341 Playa Blanca does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Playa Blanca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Playa Blanca has units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Playa Blanca have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Playa Blanca does not have units with air conditioning.
