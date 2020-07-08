All apartments in Encinitas
3331 Dove Hollow Road

3331 Dove Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

3331 Dove Hollow Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Olivenhain Ranch Style Home on 4 Acres (Encinitas) - Nestled in the rural community of Olivenhain (Encinitas), this charming 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch-style home sits on a four acre property. Arrive at the home to a gated driveway leading you to the home's private entrance with panoramic views from the driveway. Inside this charming home's foyer, beautiful stain glass windows and vaulted ceilings surround the entryway with hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. There is also a formal dining room adjoining to the gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, modern appliances, tiled countertops and views into the family room. The spacious family room includes a fireplace, custom cabinet storage piece and recessed lighting. Two guest bedrooms are located on the first floor along with a powder room.

The grand master bedroom suite features high ceilings with decorative wood planks, multiple closet spaces including a large walk-in closet. The ensuite bathroom includes a dual vanity and a shower/tub combo with a large soaking tub. Four guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Two bedrooms share access to an expansive balcony overlooking the backyard. Outdoor space includes a spacious patio area equipped with a pergola with beautiful scenic views overlooking the backyard and neighboring properties. Other features of the home include a utility room, a laundry room equipped with washer/dryer and a detached three car garage. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The home is located within the highly rated Encinitas Unified and San Dieguito High School Districts: Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School, Diegueno Middle School, and La Costa Canyon High School or San Dieguito Academy. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches, shopping plazas and community parks. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby Interstate 5.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5767988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 Dove Hollow Road have any available units?
3331 Dove Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 3331 Dove Hollow Road have?
Some of 3331 Dove Hollow Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3331 Dove Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
3331 Dove Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 Dove Hollow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3331 Dove Hollow Road is pet friendly.
Does 3331 Dove Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 3331 Dove Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 3331 Dove Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3331 Dove Hollow Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 Dove Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 3331 Dove Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 3331 Dove Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 3331 Dove Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 Dove Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3331 Dove Hollow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 Dove Hollow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 Dove Hollow Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
