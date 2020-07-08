3331 Dove Hollow Road

Amenities

Charming Olivenhain Ranch Style Home on 4 Acres (Encinitas) - Nestled in the rural community of Olivenhain (Encinitas), this charming 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch-style home sits on a four acre property. Arrive at the home to a gated driveway leading you to the home's private entrance with panoramic views from the driveway. Inside this charming home's foyer, beautiful stain glass windows and vaulted ceilings surround the entryway with hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. There is also a formal dining room adjoining to the gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, modern appliances, tiled countertops and views into the family room. The spacious family room includes a fireplace, custom cabinet storage piece and recessed lighting. Two guest bedrooms are located on the first floor along with a powder room.



The grand master bedroom suite features high ceilings with decorative wood planks, multiple closet spaces including a large walk-in closet. The ensuite bathroom includes a dual vanity and a shower/tub combo with a large soaking tub. Four guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Two bedrooms share access to an expansive balcony overlooking the backyard. Outdoor space includes a spacious patio area equipped with a pergola with beautiful scenic views overlooking the backyard and neighboring properties. Other features of the home include a utility room, a laundry room equipped with washer/dryer and a detached three car garage. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is located within the highly rated Encinitas Unified and San Dieguito High School Districts: Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School, Diegueno Middle School, and La Costa Canyon High School or San Dieguito Academy. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches, shopping plazas and community parks. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby Interstate 5.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



