260 Gloxina Street Available 08/01/19 ***COZY ENCINITAS COTTAGE*** - AVAILABLE: AUGUST 1st



LOCATION. LOCATION. LOCATION. Available 8/1/19. Do not disturb current tenants.



Take the opportunity to have first access to this Encinitas Gem!! Located just East of I-5 off Encinitas Blvd and less than 2 miles from Moonlight Beach! This well-maintained attached home in Encinitas is tucked away in a peaceful, quiet community with partial ocean views! The unique floor plan offers great separation of space with two living rooms, two bedrooms and two full baths. Enjoy cozy fires at night in the backside living room! The back patio is fully fenced and well landscaped with drought-resistant plants and flowers that are easy to maintain. The attached one-car garage is very bright and clean, has great storage and is perfect not only for parking but also for use as a studio of some kind.



Live the southern California lifestyle in this well known beach community. Encinitas is famous for its beaches, quaint downtown, friendly locals, fun shops, their restaurants and breweries! Can't wait to hear from you. This one won't last long.



UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

PETS: No

LEASE: 1 Year



