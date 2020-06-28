All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

243 E Glaucus

243 East Glaucus Street · No Longer Available
Location

243 East Glaucus Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 E Glaucus have any available units?
243 E Glaucus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
Is 243 E Glaucus currently offering any rent specials?
243 E Glaucus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 E Glaucus pet-friendly?
No, 243 E Glaucus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 243 E Glaucus offer parking?
Yes, 243 E Glaucus offers parking.
Does 243 E Glaucus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 E Glaucus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 E Glaucus have a pool?
No, 243 E Glaucus does not have a pool.
Does 243 E Glaucus have accessible units?
No, 243 E Glaucus does not have accessible units.
Does 243 E Glaucus have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 E Glaucus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 E Glaucus have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 E Glaucus does not have units with air conditioning.
