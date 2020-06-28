Rent Calculator
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM
243 E Glaucus
243 East Glaucus Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
243 East Glaucus Street, Encinitas, CA 92024
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 243 E Glaucus have any available units?
243 E Glaucus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Encinitas, CA
.
Is 243 E Glaucus currently offering any rent specials?
243 E Glaucus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 E Glaucus pet-friendly?
No, 243 E Glaucus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Encinitas
.
Does 243 E Glaucus offer parking?
Yes, 243 E Glaucus offers parking.
Does 243 E Glaucus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 E Glaucus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 E Glaucus have a pool?
No, 243 E Glaucus does not have a pool.
Does 243 E Glaucus have accessible units?
No, 243 E Glaucus does not have accessible units.
Does 243 E Glaucus have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 E Glaucus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 E Glaucus have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 E Glaucus does not have units with air conditioning.
