2414 Newport Ave. Available 01/02/20 3 Bd/2.5 Ba Newport Ave Home w/Ocean Views, Downstairs Bed/Bath, 2 Car Garage and walk to the water!!! - AVAILABLE NOW to view b y appointment only. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANT! Thank you! Move-in date as early as beginning of December.



3 Bd/2.5 Ba Duplex at Newport Ave!



FULL DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM AND BATHROOM!



Beautiful upgraded! Ocean views from the living room, right off the large private balcony!



No carpets, all tile and wood floors throughout. Fireplace and skylights!



2 car attached garage and 2 driveway spaces!



Comes with fridge and washer/dryer.



Open floor plan creates lots of space in living room/kitchen!



Maintenance free Tile in all common areas!



Maintenance free front yard!



Minutes from the freeway with out the noise or congestion!



Call for additional information or to schedule a viewing. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANT! Thank you!



Security deposit of $4,200. Applicants should provide verifiable gross monthly income of 2.5x rent and 670+ credit score. Lower credit scores will be considered as secondary applicants with 2x security deposit.



Pet(s) allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4630328)