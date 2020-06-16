All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 227 Fraxinella Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
227 Fraxinella Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

227 Fraxinella Street

227 Fraxinella Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

227 Fraxinella Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

This beautiful Encinitas home is an updated 2BR, 1BA home with 1,100sq. ft. of living space. This furnished properties inviting beach style is elevated with an updated kitchen, dining area, and spacious living room. Leading to a private patio and fenced backyard. open kitchen, family and dining concept! This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW!

Move-in special to be offered if a lease is signed by June 1st 2020.

PROPERTY AMENITIES: Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator - Stove - Dishwasher - Microwave - Open Floor Plan - Kitchen - Family Room - Private Patio - Fully Fenced Yard - Backyard Fire Pit - One Car Garage - Dryer - Washer

ADDITIONAL INFO: LEASE TERMS: 6 Months to One Year Lease Available Now!
No Pets
Tenant to pay all utilities
Owner to pay for gardener
Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES: Application Fee: $35/adult Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends). HOW TO APPLY: Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing. Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA: Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee. Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

* Swell Property Inc. CA BRE #00778606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Fraxinella Street have any available units?
227 Fraxinella Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 227 Fraxinella Street have?
Some of 227 Fraxinella Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Fraxinella Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 Fraxinella Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Fraxinella Street pet-friendly?
No, 227 Fraxinella Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 227 Fraxinella Street offer parking?
Yes, 227 Fraxinella Street does offer parking.
Does 227 Fraxinella Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Fraxinella Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Fraxinella Street have a pool?
No, 227 Fraxinella Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 Fraxinella Street have accessible units?
No, 227 Fraxinella Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Fraxinella Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Fraxinella Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Fraxinella Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Fraxinella Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College