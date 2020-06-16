All apartments in Encinitas
Encinitas, CA
2170 Carol View Drive
2170 Carol View Drive

2170 Carol View Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2170 Carol View Drive, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
yoga
Elan Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes for rent in Encinitas, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that boasts 28 acres of lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and lovely residents who take pride in their community. Bordering Solana Beach to the south, Cardiff is a popular visitor destination. The contrast of beachside living with a traditional neighborhood feel makes our community a distinctive and desirable place to live.br The gated community has private balconies or enclosed patios, washer/dryer, built-in microwave oven, tennis courts, two sparkling swimming pools and three relaxing spas, two fitness centers, a basketball court, corporate-style business center, covered parking, courtesy patrol, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Tennis lessons are a perk offered to residents as well as complimentary yoga classes by local professional yoga studio! Elan Cardiff by the Sea welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply. br We are conveniently located west of Interstate 5 and located within walking distance to world-class beaches, coastal shopping, and restaurants. The community showcases an arts community, yoga studios, ocean sports, and a linear organic community park with plenty of biking opportunities. Surf lovers will find themselves at home with Cardiff Reef, a very popular beach park and surf spot in Cardiff. Lastly, the community is nearby the new Encinitas Community Park, a 44-acre recreational area featuring multi-use sports fields, a huge skate park, and jungle gym set. This is Southern California coastal living at its best! Come to Elan Cardiff by the Sea and experience unmatched exceptional living!br Inquire about our NEWLY REDUCED RENT and unbeatable move-in specials! Call today to take advantage of this amazing offer before its gone! Move in today for as little as a $500 deposit! Our competitive pricin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 Carol View Drive have any available units?
2170 Carol View Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2170 Carol View Drive have?
Some of 2170 Carol View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 Carol View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Carol View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Carol View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2170 Carol View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2170 Carol View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2170 Carol View Drive does offer parking.
Does 2170 Carol View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2170 Carol View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Carol View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2170 Carol View Drive has a pool.
Does 2170 Carol View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2170 Carol View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Carol View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2170 Carol View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 Carol View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 Carol View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
