2148 GLASCOW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ENJOY PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS FROM ONE OF THE HIGHEST POINTS IN CARDIFF. ENJOY BEACH LIVING IN THIS NEWLY REMODELED HOME WITH HIGH END FINISHES THROUGHOUT. THIS DUPLEX HAS NO SHARED WALLS AND IS IN MOVE-IN READY CONDITION. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW KITCHENAID APPLIANCES, SOFT CLOSE CABINETS AND DRAWERS, INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH FULL SIZE LG WASHER, DRYER, AND TANKLESS WATER HEATER. ENJOY TWO DECKS OFF HOME FOR MORNING COFFEE OR DINING IN THE EVENING. TWO CAR GARAGE AND CAN USE PARKING IN FRONT OF GARAGE.