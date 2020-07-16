All apartments in Encinitas
2142 Edinburg Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2142 Edinburg Ave

2142 Edinburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2142 Edinburg Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2142 Edinburg Ave have any available units?
2142 Edinburg Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2142 Edinburg Ave have?
Some of 2142 Edinburg Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Edinburg Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Edinburg Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Edinburg Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2142 Edinburg Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 2142 Edinburg Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2142 Edinburg Ave offers parking.
Does 2142 Edinburg Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2142 Edinburg Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Edinburg Ave have a pool?
No, 2142 Edinburg Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Edinburg Ave have accessible units?
No, 2142 Edinburg Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Edinburg Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 Edinburg Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 Edinburg Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2142 Edinburg Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

