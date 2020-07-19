All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2004 Glasgow

2004 Glasgow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Glasgow Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Glasgow have any available units?
2004 Glasgow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
Is 2004 Glasgow currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Glasgow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Glasgow pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Glasgow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 2004 Glasgow offer parking?
No, 2004 Glasgow does not offer parking.
Does 2004 Glasgow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Glasgow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Glasgow have a pool?
No, 2004 Glasgow does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Glasgow have accessible units?
No, 2004 Glasgow does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Glasgow have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Glasgow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Glasgow have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 Glasgow does not have units with air conditioning.
