Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:17 AM

1950 Sheridan Road

1950 Sheridan Road · No Longer Available
Location

1950 Sheridan Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL ENCINITAS HOME!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3BA tropical oasis comes with 1,922sq. ft. of living space. Indoor outdoor living concept, hardwood floors, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and custom upgrades throughout. Two story coastal home with all bedrooms conveniently located on the second floor. Large windows offering great natural light while the master bedroom offers a private balcony overlooking the manicured yard! This properties inviting beach style is elevated with an open kitchen, family and dining concept! Flowing outside to an outdoor patio, spa, fire pit, Built-in BBQ, sitting area and outdoor shower to wash off the sand from frequent beach days. This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW! Walking distance to the Encinitas beaches and minutes from the charming downtown Leucadia area.

PROPERTY AMENITIES: - Spa/Jacuzzi - Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator - Stove - Dual Ovens - Dishwasher - Microwave - Open Floor Plan - Kitchen - Family Room - Dining Room - Hardwood Flooring - Private Patio - Outdoor Shower - Fully Fenced Yard - Skylights - Backyard Fire pit - Built in BBQ - Outdoor Refrigerator - Tankless Water Heater - Detached Two Car Garage - Dryer - Washer

ADDITIONAL INFO: LEASE TERMS: One year Available June 1st.
Pets OK, pending owner approval
Tenant to pay all utilities
Owner to pay for gardener
Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES: Application Fee: $35/adult Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends). HOW TO APPLY: Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing. Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA: Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee. Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

* Swell Property Inc. CA BRE #00778606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Sheridan Road have any available units?
1950 Sheridan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1950 Sheridan Road have?
Some of 1950 Sheridan Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Sheridan Road currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Sheridan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Sheridan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 Sheridan Road is pet friendly.
Does 1950 Sheridan Road offer parking?
Yes, 1950 Sheridan Road offers parking.
Does 1950 Sheridan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 Sheridan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Sheridan Road have a pool?
No, 1950 Sheridan Road does not have a pool.
Does 1950 Sheridan Road have accessible units?
No, 1950 Sheridan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Sheridan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 Sheridan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1950 Sheridan Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1950 Sheridan Road has units with air conditioning.
