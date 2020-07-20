1950 Sheridan Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL ENCINITAS HOME!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3BA tropical oasis comes with 1,922sq. ft. of living space. Indoor outdoor living concept, hardwood floors, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and custom upgrades throughout. Two story coastal home with all bedrooms conveniently located on the second floor. Large windows offering great natural light while the master bedroom offers a private balcony overlooking the manicured yard! This properties inviting beach style is elevated with an open kitchen, family and dining concept! Flowing outside to an outdoor patio, spa, fire pit, Built-in BBQ, sitting area and outdoor shower to wash off the sand from frequent beach days. This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW! Walking distance to the Encinitas beaches and minutes from the charming downtown Leucadia area.



PROPERTY AMENITIES: - Spa/Jacuzzi - Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator - Stove - Dual Ovens - Dishwasher - Microwave - Open Floor Plan - Kitchen - Family Room - Dining Room - Hardwood Flooring - Private Patio - Outdoor Shower - Fully Fenced Yard - Skylights - Backyard Fire pit - Built in BBQ - Outdoor Refrigerator - Tankless Water Heater - Detached Two Car Garage - Dryer - Washer



ADDITIONAL INFO: LEASE TERMS: One year Available June 1st.

Pets OK, pending owner approval

Tenant to pay all utilities

Owner to pay for gardener

Tenant to carry renters insurance



APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES: Application Fee: $35/adult Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends). HOW TO APPLY: Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing. Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.



APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA: Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee. Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.



* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.



* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.



* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



* Swell Property Inc. CA BRE #00778606