1917 WANDERING RD
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM

1917 WANDERING RD

1917 Wandering Road · No Longer Available
Location

1917 Wandering Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Contact listing agent Judy Jacobson with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 WANDERING RD have any available units?
1917 WANDERING RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1917 WANDERING RD have?
Some of 1917 WANDERING RD's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 WANDERING RD currently offering any rent specials?
1917 WANDERING RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 WANDERING RD pet-friendly?
No, 1917 WANDERING RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1917 WANDERING RD offer parking?
Yes, 1917 WANDERING RD offers parking.
Does 1917 WANDERING RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 WANDERING RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 WANDERING RD have a pool?
No, 1917 WANDERING RD does not have a pool.
Does 1917 WANDERING RD have accessible units?
No, 1917 WANDERING RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 WANDERING RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 WANDERING RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 WANDERING RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 WANDERING RD does not have units with air conditioning.
