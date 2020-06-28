All apartments in Encinitas
1904 Sheridan Rd

1904 Sheridan Road · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Sheridan Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
4 Bedroom Custom Home W of I-5 In Carlsbad - - Gated Property
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Counters
- Central Heat and A/C
- Frig Included
- Washer and Dryer Included
- Outdoor Fireplace
- Spa in Backyard
- Upper Balcony
- Upper Balcony
- Gardener Included
- Great For Entertaining

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5452783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Sheridan Rd have any available units?
1904 Sheridan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1904 Sheridan Rd have?
Some of 1904 Sheridan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Sheridan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Sheridan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Sheridan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Sheridan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1904 Sheridan Rd offer parking?
No, 1904 Sheridan Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Sheridan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 Sheridan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Sheridan Rd have a pool?
No, 1904 Sheridan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Sheridan Rd have accessible units?
No, 1904 Sheridan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Sheridan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 Sheridan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 Sheridan Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1904 Sheridan Rd has units with air conditioning.

