Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Incredible Ocean View condo just blocks to Moonlight Beach. Beautifully updated throughout including remodeled kitchen, new tile plank floors, fireplace, inside laundry and much more. Both bathrooms have been updated with the latest fixtures. Private backyard patio perfect for watching the evening sunsets. All of this and walking distance to YMCA, train station, downtown Encinitas shops and restaurants. This ground floor condo is the perfect place to call home!