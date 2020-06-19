All apartments in Encinitas
Encinitas, CA
1841 Montgomery Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

1841 Montgomery Avenue

1841 Montgomery Avenue · (619) 846-9890
Location

1841 Montgomery Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Sept 1 avail Ocean view FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Great floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen great room. Wood island in gourmet kitchen, with Viking stove & micro.Sunfilled livingroom with hardwood floors ocean view and balcony.3rd bedroom used as office,2 fireplaces. Zen-like backyard with deck, lush gardens,and BBQ for great entertaining.Guest room has ocean view, laundry on 2nd floor plus attached garage.(AVAIL SEPT-JANUARY 2021) Note:Cardiff School construction across the street.NO YEAR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Montgomery Avenue have any available units?
1841 Montgomery Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1841 Montgomery Avenue have?
Some of 1841 Montgomery Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 Montgomery Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Montgomery Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Montgomery Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1841 Montgomery Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1841 Montgomery Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1841 Montgomery Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1841 Montgomery Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1841 Montgomery Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Montgomery Avenue have a pool?
No, 1841 Montgomery Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1841 Montgomery Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1841 Montgomery Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Montgomery Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 Montgomery Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 Montgomery Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 Montgomery Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
