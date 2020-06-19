1841 Montgomery Avenue

Amenities
Sept 1 avail Ocean view FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Great floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen great room. Wood island in gourmet kitchen, with Viking stove & micro.Sunfilled livingroom with hardwood floors ocean view and balcony.3rd bedroom used as office,2 fireplaces. Zen-like backyard with deck, lush gardens,and BBQ for great entertaining.Guest room has ocean view, laundry on 2nd floor plus attached garage.(AVAIL SEPT-JANUARY 2021) Note:Cardiff School construction across the street.NO YEAR