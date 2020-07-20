All apartments in Encinitas
1827 Pleasantdale Dr
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:45 PM

1827 Pleasantdale Dr

1827 Pleasantdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Pleasantdale Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Pleasantdale Dr have any available units?
1827 Pleasantdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1827 Pleasantdale Dr have?
Some of 1827 Pleasantdale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Pleasantdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Pleasantdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Pleasantdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Pleasantdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1827 Pleasantdale Dr offer parking?
No, 1827 Pleasantdale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1827 Pleasantdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1827 Pleasantdale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Pleasantdale Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1827 Pleasantdale Dr has a pool.
Does 1827 Pleasantdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 1827 Pleasantdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Pleasantdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Pleasantdale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 Pleasantdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 Pleasantdale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
