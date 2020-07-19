All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1818 Stanton Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1818 Stanton Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1818 Stanton Rd.

1818 Stanton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1818 Stanton Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Stanton Rd. have any available units?
1818 Stanton Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
Is 1818 Stanton Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Stanton Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Stanton Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Stanton Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1818 Stanton Rd. offer parking?
No, 1818 Stanton Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1818 Stanton Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Stanton Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Stanton Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1818 Stanton Rd. has a pool.
Does 1818 Stanton Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1818 Stanton Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Stanton Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 Stanton Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 Stanton Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1818 Stanton Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College