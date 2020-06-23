1816 Wilton Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

3 Bedroom | Garden View | 7 Guests | 3 Bedrooms| 2 Baths

Check Availability

Property Description



WEEKLY RENTALS ONLY. NO MONTHLY RENTALS.



This beautifully updated unit is very comfortable. The large West faching deck with lots of patio furniture is a great place to relax. A BBQ on front patio is great for having family dinners. A must stay!



3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms: King in the master, 2 single beds in the 2nd bedroom and 2 doubles in the 3rd bedroom.



It offers all the amenities you want on vacation: Air conditioning , Wifi, Long distance phone included, TVs in the bedrooms and living room, Washer and dryer in the unit, Enclosed 2-car garage, 4 Tennis courts, 4 Pickle Ball courts, 2 Pools, Childrens play area, Basketball court and Beach equipment: Beach towels, beach umbrella, beach chairs and Boogie Boards.



So come and enjoy everything Seabluffe has to offer!



IMPORTANT NOTES: For rentals of 30d+, please contact us. For rentals under 30d, 10% city tax applies. For summer/holiday rentals, city tax may need adjustment upon rental confirmation. Additional Fees include cleaning, gate pass, utilities, damage insurance, and admin fee.



Property Features

Wireless Internet

TV

Heating

Air-Conditioning

In-Unit Washer/Dryer

Free Parking on Premises

Pets Allowed

Family/Kid Friendly

Non-Smoking

Phone

Beach towels

Beach umbrella & beach chairs

Boogie Boards

Flatscreen TVs in all rooms

4 Tennis courts

4 Pickle Ball courts

2 Pools

Childrens play area

Basketball court

Gate Guard