1816 Wilton Rd

Amenities
3 Bedroom | Garden View | 7 Guests | 3 Bedrooms| 2 Baths
Check Availability
Property Description
WEEKLY RENTALS ONLY. NO MONTHLY RENTALS.
This beautifully updated unit is very comfortable. The large West faching deck with lots of patio furniture is a great place to relax. A BBQ on front patio is great for having family dinners. A must stay!
3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms: King in the master, 2 single beds in the 2nd bedroom and 2 doubles in the 3rd bedroom.
It offers all the amenities you want on vacation: Air conditioning , Wifi, Long distance phone included, TVs in the bedrooms and living room, Washer and dryer in the unit, Enclosed 2-car garage, 4 Tennis courts, 4 Pickle Ball courts, 2 Pools, Childrens play area, Basketball court and Beach equipment: Beach towels, beach umbrella, beach chairs and Boogie Boards.
So come and enjoy everything Seabluffe has to offer!
IMPORTANT NOTES: For rentals of 30d+, please contact us. For rentals under 30d, 10% city tax applies. For summer/holiday rentals, city tax may need adjustment upon rental confirmation. Additional Fees include cleaning, gate pass, utilities, damage insurance, and admin fee.
Property Features
Wireless Internet
TV
Heating
Air-Conditioning
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Free Parking on Premises
Pets Allowed
Family/Kid Friendly
Non-Smoking
Phone
Beach towels
Beach umbrella & beach chairs
Boogie Boards
Flatscreen TVs in all rooms
4 Tennis courts
4 Pickle Ball courts
2 Pools
Childrens play area
Basketball court
Gate Guard