1809 Eastwood Ln
Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:48 AM

1809 Eastwood Ln

1809 Eastwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Eastwood Lane, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Eastwood Ln have any available units?
1809 Eastwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1809 Eastwood Ln have?
Some of 1809 Eastwood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Eastwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Eastwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Eastwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Eastwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1809 Eastwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Eastwood Ln offers parking.
Does 1809 Eastwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 Eastwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Eastwood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1809 Eastwood Ln has a pool.
Does 1809 Eastwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1809 Eastwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Eastwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Eastwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Eastwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Eastwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
