Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1762 Cottage Grove Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1762 Cottage Grove Dr
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:00 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1762 Cottage Grove Dr
1762 Cottage Grove Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
1762 Cottage Grove Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1762 Cottage Grove Dr have any available units?
1762 Cottage Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Encinitas, CA
.
What amenities does 1762 Cottage Grove Dr have?
Some of 1762 Cottage Grove Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1762 Cottage Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1762 Cottage Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 Cottage Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1762 Cottage Grove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Encinitas
.
Does 1762 Cottage Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1762 Cottage Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 1762 Cottage Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 Cottage Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 Cottage Grove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1762 Cottage Grove Dr has a pool.
Does 1762 Cottage Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 1762 Cottage Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 Cottage Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1762 Cottage Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1762 Cottage Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1762 Cottage Grove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Similar Pages
Encinitas 1 Bedroom Apartments
Encinitas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Encinitas 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Encinitas Luxury Apartments
Encinitas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Temecula, CA
San Clemente, CA
Poway, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Ladera Ranch, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Coronado, CA
Bostonia, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Temescal Valley, CA
French Valley, CA
Perris, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Hemet, CA
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
University of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine
Cuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College