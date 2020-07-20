All apartments in Encinitas
1760 south el Camino real

1760 S El Camino Real S · No Longer Available
Location

1760 S El Camino Real S, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
furnished 2bd 2bth condo 1mi from beaches - Property Id: 80484

Sunny 2bd 2bth condo in PACIFIC PINES in Encinitas. Gated complex, pool, gym, jacuzzi, tenis, beach volleyball. Right by San Elijo lagoon! 1mi from beaches, bars, restaurants, and shopping. Fully furnished, can be unfurnished if desired. Newly renovated; brand new carpet and tile, paint, appliances and lighting throughout. Washer/dryer inside unit. Hiking trails behind tennis courts. Water and trash included. Available now
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80484
Property Id 80484

(RLNE4866616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 south el Camino real have any available units?
1760 south el Camino real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1760 south el Camino real have?
Some of 1760 south el Camino real's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 south el Camino real currently offering any rent specials?
1760 south el Camino real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 south el Camino real pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 south el Camino real is pet friendly.
Does 1760 south el Camino real offer parking?
No, 1760 south el Camino real does not offer parking.
Does 1760 south el Camino real have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 south el Camino real offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 south el Camino real have a pool?
Yes, 1760 south el Camino real has a pool.
Does 1760 south el Camino real have accessible units?
No, 1760 south el Camino real does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 south el Camino real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1760 south el Camino real has units with dishwashers.
Does 1760 south el Camino real have units with air conditioning?
No, 1760 south el Camino real does not have units with air conditioning.
