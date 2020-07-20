1760 south el Camino real

Amenities

Sunny 2bd 2bth condo in PACIFIC PINES in Encinitas. Gated complex, pool, gym, jacuzzi, tenis, beach volleyball. Right by San Elijo lagoon! 1mi from beaches, bars, restaurants, and shopping. Fully furnished, can be unfurnished if desired. Newly renovated; brand new carpet and tile, paint, appliances and lighting throughout. Washer/dryer inside unit. Hiking trails behind tennis courts. Water and trash included. Available now

