1748 Belle Meade

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

High Country Villas 55+ Community Gorgeous 2BR/2BA - High Country Villas Homes are located in the beach community of Encinitas, California. High Country Villas is a collection of attached homes in a planned 55+ adult community featuring a nice community golf course and two association pools. This is a country club lifestyle that is located just minutes to the beach. Please contact us for details and to view the home.



This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is totally upgraded! Stone-like tile throughout the home. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, beautiful cabinetry, SS appliances and modern SS range hood, washer and dryer. This unit opens into a lovely greenbelt. Has a family room that was originally a 3rd bedroom, could be used as an office or TV room. This space boast 2 patios, one that looks onto the greenbelt and a private patio with master bedroom access.



PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE UNIT IS UNFURNISHED. PICTURES IN THE AD ARE STAGED PICS

THE UNIT WILL BE RENTED WITOUT FURNISHINGS



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-No Section 8



