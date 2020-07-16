All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

1748 Belle Meade

1748 Belle Meade Road · No Longer Available
Location

1748 Belle Meade Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
High Country Villas 55+ Community Gorgeous 2BR/2BA - High Country Villas Homes are located in the beach community of Encinitas, California. High Country Villas is a collection of attached homes in a planned 55+ adult community featuring a nice community golf course and two association pools. This is a country club lifestyle that is located just minutes to the beach. Please contact us for details and to view the home.

This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is totally upgraded! Stone-like tile throughout the home. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, beautiful cabinetry, SS appliances and modern SS range hood, washer and dryer. This unit opens into a lovely greenbelt. Has a family room that was originally a 3rd bedroom, could be used as an office or TV room. This space boast 2 patios, one that looks onto the greenbelt and a private patio with master bedroom access.

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE UNIT IS UNFURNISHED. PICTURES IN THE AD ARE STAGED PICS
THE UNIT WILL BE RENTED WITOUT FURNISHINGS

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-No Section 8

Please call today for Details:

Sal Carranza BRE#01746275
619-980-6076

OR

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogent.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

(RLNE4943126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 Belle Meade have any available units?
1748 Belle Meade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1748 Belle Meade have?
Some of 1748 Belle Meade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 Belle Meade currently offering any rent specials?
1748 Belle Meade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 Belle Meade pet-friendly?
Yes, 1748 Belle Meade is pet friendly.
Does 1748 Belle Meade offer parking?
No, 1748 Belle Meade does not offer parking.
Does 1748 Belle Meade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1748 Belle Meade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 Belle Meade have a pool?
Yes, 1748 Belle Meade has a pool.
Does 1748 Belle Meade have accessible units?
No, 1748 Belle Meade does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 Belle Meade have units with dishwashers?
No, 1748 Belle Meade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1748 Belle Meade have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1748 Belle Meade has units with air conditioning.
