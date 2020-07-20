All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1725 Kellington Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1725 Kellington Place
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

1725 Kellington Place

1725 Kellington Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1725 Kellington Place, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Kellington Place have any available units?
1725 Kellington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1725 Kellington Place have?
Some of 1725 Kellington Place's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Kellington Place currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Kellington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Kellington Place pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Kellington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1725 Kellington Place offer parking?
No, 1725 Kellington Place does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Kellington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Kellington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Kellington Place have a pool?
Yes, 1725 Kellington Place has a pool.
Does 1725 Kellington Place have accessible units?
No, 1725 Kellington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Kellington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Kellington Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Kellington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Kellington Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College