1650 S El Camino Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Sunny condo in Pacific Pines, minutes from beach - Property Id: 144441



Sunny condo on the second floor in Pacific Pines complex. Complex was fully remodeled in 2015. Close to all that Encinitas and Cardiff have to offer. About 1 mile from the beach, with beautiful views of the nearby hills. Gated complex, covered parking, pool, gym, jacuzzi, tennis, racquetball, beach volleyball court. Right by the San Elijo lagoon! Washer/dryer in unit. Bedroom includes a spacious walk-in-closet and outdoor closet on the patio. Water, trash and sewer paid by owner. Pet considered with owner approval.



Please call/text Annika (619)244-9018 for more details and to set up a viewing time.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144441p

(RLNE5070739)