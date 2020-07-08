Rent Calculator
1644 Traveld
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM
1644 Traveld
1644 Traveld Way
No Longer Available
Location
1644 Traveld Way, Encinitas, CA 92024
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1644 Traveld have any available units?
1644 Traveld doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Encinitas, CA
.
What amenities does 1644 Traveld have?
Some of 1644 Traveld's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1644 Traveld currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Traveld is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Traveld pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Traveld is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Encinitas
.
Does 1644 Traveld offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Traveld offers parking.
Does 1644 Traveld have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 Traveld offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Traveld have a pool?
No, 1644 Traveld does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Traveld have accessible units?
No, 1644 Traveld does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Traveld have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 Traveld has units with dishwashers.
Does 1644 Traveld have units with air conditioning?
No, 1644 Traveld does not have units with air conditioning.
