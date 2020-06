Amenities

Fantastic beach living in this pristine home at the beach in Leucadia! Wonderful detached home on a corner lot - just steps to the Pacific Ocean and the white sand Grandview Beach, a well known surf break! Lovely views of the ocean and gorgeous sunsets. Walking distance to Moonlight Beach, restaurants, entertainment and shopping. Relaxing outdoor living with a gated wrap-around porch and life-guard chairs for enhanced views! Fresh ocean air!! See Supplement!