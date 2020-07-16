All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1572 N. Coast Hwy 101
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

1572 N. Coast Hwy 101

1572 North Coast Highway 101 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

1572 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 have any available units?
1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
Is 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 offers parking.
Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 have a pool?
No, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 have accessible units?
No, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEncinitas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Encinitas 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsEncinitas Luxury Apartments
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College