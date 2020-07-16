Rent Calculator
1572 N. Coast Hwy 101
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

1572 N. Coast Hwy 101
1572 North Coast Highway 101
·
No Longer Available

Location
1572 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Shown by appointment only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 have any available units?
1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Encinitas, CA
.
Is 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Encinitas
.
Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 offers parking.
Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 have a pool?
No, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 have accessible units?
No, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1572 N. Coast Hwy 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
