Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1518 Summit Ave.
Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:41 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1518 Summit Ave.
1518 Summit Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1518 Summit Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1518 Summit Ave. have any available units?
1518 Summit Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Encinitas, CA
.
What amenities does 1518 Summit Ave. have?
Some of 1518 Summit Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1518 Summit Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Summit Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Summit Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Summit Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Encinitas
.
Does 1518 Summit Ave. offer parking?
No, 1518 Summit Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1518 Summit Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Summit Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Summit Ave. have a pool?
No, 1518 Summit Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Summit Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1518 Summit Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Summit Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Summit Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Summit Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Summit Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
