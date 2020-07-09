All apartments in Encinitas
1515 Neptune Avenue

1515 Neptune Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL ENCINITAS HOME!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 1BR, 1BA coastal cottage comes with 806 square feet of living space! This properties inviting beach style is elevated with an open family and dining concept, quant kitchen and large bedroom! Flowing outside to a private outdoor living and dining area! Complete with a detached garage to store all of your surfboards, bikes and coastal toys!This home offers an unmatched location across the street from renowned beaches and waling distance to shops, restaurants and the downtown Leucadia area! This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW!

PROPERTY AMENITIES: Refrigerator - Stove - Dishwasher - Microwave - Open Floor Plan - Kitchen - Family Room - Dining Room - Private Patio - Outdoor Shower - Partially Fenced Yard - Dryer - Washer

ADDITIONAL INFO: LEASE TERMS: One year Available Now.
Pets OK, pending owner approval
Tenant to pay all utilities
Owner to pay for gardener
Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES: Application Fee: $35/adult Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends). HOW TO APPLY: Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing. Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA: Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee. Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

* Swell Property Inc. CA BRE #00778606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Neptune Avenue have any available units?
1515 Neptune Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1515 Neptune Avenue have?
Some of 1515 Neptune Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Neptune Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Neptune Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Neptune Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Neptune Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1515 Neptune Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Neptune Avenue offers parking.
Does 1515 Neptune Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Neptune Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Neptune Avenue have a pool?
No, 1515 Neptune Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Neptune Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1515 Neptune Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Neptune Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Neptune Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Neptune Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Neptune Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

