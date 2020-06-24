All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1394 hygeia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1394 hygeia
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

1394 hygeia

1394 Hygeia Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1394 Hygeia Ave, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1394 hygeia have any available units?
1394 hygeia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1394 hygeia have?
Some of 1394 hygeia's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1394 hygeia currently offering any rent specials?
1394 hygeia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1394 hygeia pet-friendly?
No, 1394 hygeia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1394 hygeia offer parking?
Yes, 1394 hygeia offers parking.
Does 1394 hygeia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1394 hygeia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1394 hygeia have a pool?
No, 1394 hygeia does not have a pool.
Does 1394 hygeia have accessible units?
No, 1394 hygeia does not have accessible units.
Does 1394 hygeia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1394 hygeia has units with dishwashers.
Does 1394 hygeia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1394 hygeia does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College