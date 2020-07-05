All apartments in Encinitas
1392 Hygeia

1392 Hygeia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1392 Hygeia Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom,+ alcove, 2.5 bath spacious, bright duplex, west of I-5. Walk to beach, parks and downtown Leucadia. Fireplace, large open kitchen and living room, laundry in garage, fenced yard with patio, ample storage and new carpeting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1392 Hygeia have any available units?
1392 Hygeia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1392 Hygeia have?
Some of 1392 Hygeia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1392 Hygeia currently offering any rent specials?
1392 Hygeia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1392 Hygeia pet-friendly?
No, 1392 Hygeia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1392 Hygeia offer parking?
Yes, 1392 Hygeia offers parking.
Does 1392 Hygeia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1392 Hygeia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1392 Hygeia have a pool?
No, 1392 Hygeia does not have a pool.
Does 1392 Hygeia have accessible units?
No, 1392 Hygeia does not have accessible units.
Does 1392 Hygeia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1392 Hygeia has units with dishwashers.
Does 1392 Hygeia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1392 Hygeia does not have units with air conditioning.

