2 bedroom,+ alcove, 2.5 bath spacious, bright duplex, west of I-5. Walk to beach, parks and downtown Leucadia. Fireplace, large open kitchen and living room, laundry in garage, fenced yard with patio, ample storage and new carpeting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1392 Hygeia have any available units?
1392 Hygeia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1392 Hygeia have?
Some of 1392 Hygeia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1392 Hygeia currently offering any rent specials?
1392 Hygeia is not currently offering any rent specials.