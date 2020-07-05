1392 Hygeia

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 bedroom,+ alcove, 2.5 bath spacious, bright duplex, west of I-5. Walk to beach, parks and downtown Leucadia. Fireplace, large open kitchen and living room, laundry in garage, fenced yard with patio, ample storage and new carpeting.