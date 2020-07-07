1353 North Vulcan Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel bike storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Only $1700/mo

1353 N. Vulcan Ave, Unit H, Encinitas, CA 92024

Available Now!

1 bed/1 bath

650 sq ft

Security Deposit: $1,000

Email Sarah for the application. Call or text Sarah 760-815-5872 when you arrive at showing, or with questions.

Newer Paradigm Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Living Room and Newer Carpet in Bedroom

Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Electric Stove/Oven

Freshly Painted

Private Upstairs Balcony/Patio

Outdoor Shower to rinse after beach

Community laundry room – coin operated washers and dryers

Community Barbecue and Outdoor Community gathering area

Locked bike storage for Residents

Preschool next door

Few blocks from Beacons, Grandview Beach, Fish 101, Nectarine Grove and more.



Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer

On-site Coin Operated Laundry

One reserved parking spot

No Pets Allowed

* Text or Call Sarah for more info: show contact info *

CA DRE License 01926925

www.ashcraftinvestments.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.