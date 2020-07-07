All apartments in Encinitas
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1353 North Vulcan Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:54 PM

1353 North Vulcan Avenue

1353 North Vulcan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1353 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Only $1700/mo
1353 N. Vulcan Ave, Unit H, Encinitas, CA 92024
Available Now!
1 bed/1 bath
650 sq ft
Security Deposit: $1,000
Email Sarah for the application. Call or text Sarah 760-815-5872 when you arrive at showing, or with questions.
Newer Paradigm Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Living Room and Newer Carpet in Bedroom
Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Electric Stove/Oven
Freshly Painted
Private Upstairs Balcony/Patio
Outdoor Shower to rinse after beach
Community laundry room – coin operated washers and dryers
Community Barbecue and Outdoor Community gathering area
Locked bike storage for Residents
Preschool next door
Few blocks from Beacons, Grandview Beach, Fish 101, Nectarine Grove and more.

Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer
On-site Coin Operated Laundry
One reserved parking spot
No Pets Allowed
* Text or Call Sarah for more info: show contact info *
CA DRE License 01926925
www.ashcraftinvestments.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 North Vulcan Avenue have any available units?
1353 North Vulcan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1353 North Vulcan Avenue have?
Some of 1353 North Vulcan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 North Vulcan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1353 North Vulcan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 North Vulcan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1353 North Vulcan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1353 North Vulcan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1353 North Vulcan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1353 North Vulcan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1353 North Vulcan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 North Vulcan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1353 North Vulcan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1353 North Vulcan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1353 North Vulcan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 North Vulcan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1353 North Vulcan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 North Vulcan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 North Vulcan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

