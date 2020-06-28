All apartments in Encinitas
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1343 Neptune
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

1343 Neptune

1343 Neptune Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1343 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
WOW, Ocean Views forever, Fantastic Sunsets, Beach living at its best, two huge decks to watch the sunset. One off the dining room where you and your friends can enjoy the Suns.The other is a roof top deck where you can watch the sunset while sitting in your own private spa. Right in the middle of Grandview and Beacon's two of the best surf spots in all of North Co. Come and see what beach living is all about. Enjoy, Relax The garage is used as a exercise room right now with a wine cellar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 Neptune have any available units?
1343 Neptune doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1343 Neptune have?
Some of 1343 Neptune's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 Neptune currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Neptune is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Neptune pet-friendly?
No, 1343 Neptune is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1343 Neptune offer parking?
Yes, 1343 Neptune offers parking.
Does 1343 Neptune have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1343 Neptune offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Neptune have a pool?
No, 1343 Neptune does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Neptune have accessible units?
No, 1343 Neptune does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Neptune have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 Neptune has units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 Neptune have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 Neptune does not have units with air conditioning.

