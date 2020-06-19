125 Grandview Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL LEUCADIA HOME!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 3 BR, 4BA coastal home comes with 1,814sq. ft. of living space and two designated parking spaces. This properties inviting beach style is elevated with vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen and baths and an office that can be used as a 4th bedroom! Flowing outside to an outdoor deck, patio, grass area and outdoor shower to wash off the sand from frequent beach days. This home offers an unmatched location within walking distance to the local beaches, shops, restaurants and the downtown Leucadia area! This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW!



PROPERTY AMENITIES: Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator - Stove - Dishwasher - Microwave - Kitchen - Family Room - Dining Room - Private Patio - Outdoor Shower - Fully Fenced Yard - Washer



ADDITIONAL INFO: LEASE TERMS: One year Available Now

Pets OK, pending owner approval

Tenant to pay all utilities

Owner to pay for gardener

Tenant to carry renters insurance



APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES: Application Fee: $35/adult Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends). HOW TO APPLY: Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing. Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.



APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA: Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee. Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.



* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.



* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.



* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



* Swell Property Inc. CA BRE #00778606