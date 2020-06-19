All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:40 AM

125 Grandview Street

125 Grandview Street · (760) 703-2729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Grandview Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL LEUCADIA HOME!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 3 BR, 4BA coastal home comes with 1,814sq. ft. of living space and two designated parking spaces. This properties inviting beach style is elevated with vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen and baths and an office that can be used as a 4th bedroom! Flowing outside to an outdoor deck, patio, grass area and outdoor shower to wash off the sand from frequent beach days. This home offers an unmatched location within walking distance to the local beaches, shops, restaurants and the downtown Leucadia area! This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW!

PROPERTY AMENITIES: Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator - Stove - Dishwasher - Microwave - Kitchen - Family Room - Dining Room - Private Patio - Outdoor Shower - Fully Fenced Yard - Washer

ADDITIONAL INFO: LEASE TERMS: One year Available Now
Pets OK, pending owner approval
Tenant to pay all utilities
Owner to pay for gardener
Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES: Application Fee: $35/adult Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends). HOW TO APPLY: Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing. Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA: Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee. Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

* Swell Property Inc. CA BRE #00778606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Grandview Street have any available units?
125 Grandview Street has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Grandview Street have?
Some of 125 Grandview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Grandview Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 Grandview Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Grandview Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 Grandview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 125 Grandview Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 Grandview Street does offer parking.
Does 125 Grandview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Grandview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Grandview Street have a pool?
No, 125 Grandview Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 Grandview Street have accessible units?
No, 125 Grandview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Grandview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Grandview Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Grandview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Grandview Street does not have units with air conditioning.
