All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 121 Diana St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
121 Diana St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

121 Diana St

121 Diana Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

121 Diana Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Diana St have any available units?
121 Diana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 121 Diana St have?
Some of 121 Diana St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Diana St currently offering any rent specials?
121 Diana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Diana St pet-friendly?
No, 121 Diana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 121 Diana St offer parking?
No, 121 Diana St does not offer parking.
Does 121 Diana St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Diana St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Diana St have a pool?
No, 121 Diana St does not have a pool.
Does 121 Diana St have accessible units?
No, 121 Diana St does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Diana St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Diana St has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Diana St have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Diana St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College