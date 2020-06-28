116 Quail Gardens Dr

Amenities
The community offers two story spacious townhome, with convenient full-size washers and dryers, private patios, upgraded kitchens, and master suites with private baths and ample storage. This property has lush mature landscape, a fitness center, private garages with electric openers, assigned parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Eln Playa Mar welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.
2 bedroom and 2 bathroom
Amenities
Community Amenities
24 Hour Maintenance
Close Proximity to Shopping, Dining, & Entertainment
Courtesy Patrol
Lush Landscaping
Minutes from Moonlight Beach
Pet Friendly
Distinguished School District
Apartment Amenities
Full Size Washer & Dryer
Double Sink w/Disposal
Dishwasher
Electric Range
Full Size Refrigerator
Ample Cabinet & Counter Space
Personal Patio