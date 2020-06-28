All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 116 Quail Gardens Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
116 Quail Gardens Dr
Last updated January 15 2020 at 9:39 AM

116 Quail Gardens Dr

116 Quail Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

116 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
The community offers two story spacious townhome, with convenient full-size washers and dryers, private patios, upgraded kitchens, and master suites with private baths and ample storage. This property has lush mature landscape, a fitness center, private garages with electric openers, assigned parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Eln Playa Mar welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.
2 bedroom and 2 bathroom

Amenities
Community Amenities

24 Hour Maintenance
Close Proximity to Shopping, Dining, & Entertainment
Courtesy Patrol
Lush Landscaping
Minutes from Moonlight Beach
Pet Friendly
Distinguished School District

Apartment Amenities
Full Size Washer & Dryer
Double Sink w/Disposal
Dishwasher
Electric Range
Full Size Refrigerator
Ample Cabinet & Counter Space
Personal Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Quail Gardens Dr have any available units?
116 Quail Gardens Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 116 Quail Gardens Dr have?
Some of 116 Quail Gardens Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Quail Gardens Dr currently offering any rent specials?
116 Quail Gardens Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Quail Gardens Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Quail Gardens Dr is pet friendly.
Does 116 Quail Gardens Dr offer parking?
Yes, 116 Quail Gardens Dr offers parking.
Does 116 Quail Gardens Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Quail Gardens Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Quail Gardens Dr have a pool?
No, 116 Quail Gardens Dr does not have a pool.
Does 116 Quail Gardens Dr have accessible units?
No, 116 Quail Gardens Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Quail Gardens Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Quail Gardens Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Quail Gardens Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Quail Gardens Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College