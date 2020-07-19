All apartments in Encinitas
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1021 Vulcan - 4
Last updated March 23 2019 at 4:13 PM

1021 Vulcan - 4

1021 N Vulcan Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

1021 N Vulcan Ave N, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Call Twila 760-815-1980 to schedule an appointment.

Call Twila 760-815-1980 to schedule an appointment.

Welcome to your oasis few blocks from the ocean.

This town-home (2 story) has it all and is ready to move in April 5th!

Completely Renovated
New Carpet
Refinished Counters
Designer Paint
Private Patio & Balcony
Dishwasher
Onsite Laundry
Private One Car Garage and Reserved Space
Close to the Beach, Shopping & Freeway
Water/Trash Included

Please call Twila (resident manager) 760-815-1980 to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Vulcan - 4 have any available units?
1021 Vulcan - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1021 Vulcan - 4 have?
Some of 1021 Vulcan - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Vulcan - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Vulcan - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Vulcan - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Vulcan - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Vulcan - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Vulcan - 4 offers parking.
Does 1021 Vulcan - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Vulcan - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Vulcan - 4 have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Vulcan - 4 has a pool.
Does 1021 Vulcan - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1021 Vulcan - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Vulcan - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Vulcan - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Vulcan - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Vulcan - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
