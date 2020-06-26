1021 Vulcan -15

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE September 5th!



CALL TWILA 760-815-1980



Gorgeous 2BR/1.5BA Townhome

(Private Attached Garage Included)

FREE WATER/TRASH



Welcome to your oasis near the ocean.



This complex has it all and is ready to move in.



Completely Renovated New Carpet

New Refinished Counters

Designer Paint Private Patio & Balcony

Dishwasher

Onsite Laundry

Private One Car Garage and Reserved Space

Close to the Beach

Shopping & Freeway



To Apply: www.GroverRealty.com/ForRent



Beacons Townhomes

1021 N. Vulcan

Encinitas, CA 92024



Call Twila (760) 815-1980 (Resident Manager Apt #6)

Call Twila 760-815-1980 to schedule an appointment.



Welcome to your oasis few blocks from the ocean.



This town-home (2 story) has it all and is ready to move in June 5th!



Completely Renovated

New Carpet

Refinished Counters

Designer Paint

Private Patio & Balcony

Dishwasher

Onsite Laundry

Private One Car Garage and Reserved Space

Close to the Beach, Shopping & Freeway

Water/Trash Included



Please call Twila (resident manager) 760-815-1980 to schedule an appointment.