Last updated August 25 2019 at 4:12 AM

1021 Vulcan -15

1021 North Vulcan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1021 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE September 5th!

CALL TWILA 760-815-1980

Gorgeous 2BR/1.5BA Townhome
(Private Attached Garage Included)
FREE WATER/TRASH

Welcome to your oasis near the ocean.

This complex has it all and is ready to move in.

Completely Renovated New Carpet
New Refinished Counters
Designer Paint Private Patio & Balcony
Dishwasher
Onsite Laundry
Private One Car Garage and Reserved Space
Close to the Beach
Shopping & Freeway

To Apply: www.GroverRealty.com/ForRent

Beacons Townhomes
1021 N. Vulcan
Encinitas, CA 92024

Call Twila (760) 815-1980 (Resident Manager Apt #6)
Call Twila 760-815-1980 to schedule an appointment.

Welcome to your oasis few blocks from the ocean.

This town-home (2 story) has it all and is ready to move in June 5th!

Completely Renovated
New Carpet
Refinished Counters
Designer Paint
Private Patio & Balcony
Dishwasher
Onsite Laundry
Private One Car Garage and Reserved Space
Close to the Beach, Shopping & Freeway
Water/Trash Included

Please call Twila (resident manager) 760-815-1980 to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Vulcan -15 have any available units?
1021 Vulcan -15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1021 Vulcan -15 have?
Some of 1021 Vulcan -15's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Vulcan -15 currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Vulcan -15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Vulcan -15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Vulcan -15 is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Vulcan -15 offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Vulcan -15 offers parking.
Does 1021 Vulcan -15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Vulcan -15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Vulcan -15 have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Vulcan -15 has a pool.
Does 1021 Vulcan -15 have accessible units?
No, 1021 Vulcan -15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Vulcan -15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Vulcan -15 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Vulcan -15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Vulcan -15 does not have units with air conditioning.
