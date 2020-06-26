All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1020 Dewitt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1020 Dewitt
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

1020 Dewitt

1020 Dewitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1020 Dewitt Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Dewitt have any available units?
1020 Dewitt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1020 Dewitt have?
Some of 1020 Dewitt's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Dewitt currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Dewitt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Dewitt pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Dewitt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1020 Dewitt offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Dewitt offers parking.
Does 1020 Dewitt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Dewitt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Dewitt have a pool?
No, 1020 Dewitt does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Dewitt have accessible units?
No, 1020 Dewitt does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Dewitt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Dewitt has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Dewitt have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Dewitt does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College