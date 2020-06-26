Rent Calculator
1020 Dewitt
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1020 Dewitt
1020 Dewitt Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1020 Dewitt Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1020 Dewitt have any available units?
1020 Dewitt doesn't have any available units at this time.
Encinitas, CA
.
What amenities does 1020 Dewitt have?
Some of 1020 Dewitt's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 1020 Dewitt currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Dewitt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Dewitt pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Dewitt is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Encinitas
.
Does 1020 Dewitt offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Dewitt offers parking.
Does 1020 Dewitt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Dewitt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Dewitt have a pool?
No, 1020 Dewitt does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Dewitt have accessible units?
No, 1020 Dewitt does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Dewitt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Dewitt has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Dewitt have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Dewitt does not have units with air conditioning.
