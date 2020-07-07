Rent Calculator
Home
/
Emeryville, CA
/
81 Emery Bay Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
81 Emery Bay Drive
81 Emery Bay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Emeryville
Location
81 Emery Bay Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Central Emeryville
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cozy and quiet lower end unit
1 deeded car port space
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Washer and Dryer hookup in unit
rent includes Water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 81 Emery Bay Drive have any available units?
81 Emery Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Emeryville, CA
.
What amenities does 81 Emery Bay Drive have?
Some of 81 Emery Bay Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 81 Emery Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81 Emery Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Emery Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81 Emery Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Emeryville
.
Does 81 Emery Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 81 Emery Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 81 Emery Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Emery Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Emery Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 81 Emery Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 81 Emery Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 81 Emery Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Emery Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Emery Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Emery Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Emery Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
