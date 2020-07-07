6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Lovely and FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath with a view at Bridgewater in Emeryville! - 6400 Christie Ave #3303

Emeryville, CA 94608

Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for viewing information.

West facing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Emeryville available in May. Lovely views.

Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Private terrace with a storage closet.

Secured entry.

Washer and dryer in unit

Assigned garage parking spot with secured entry.

Triple-pane windows.

Community Features:

Gym, pool, hot tub, recreation room, meeting room, study area, on site HOA

Lawns with BBQ.

24-hour security.

All modes of public transportation are available out your door. There is a free shuttle to BART, the AC Transbay bus, a casual carpool, all freeways within a half mile of the property and the AMTRAK train station is walking distance. The Emeryville Public Market, Bay Street, and many popular restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance. Whole Foods, Berkeley Bowl, IKEA, Target, Home Depot and more shopping near by.

Very close to freeways, minutes to San Francisco, UC Berkeley, Oakland airport.

Water, sewer, garbage, parking and use of all amenities included in the rent.

The tenant is responsible for PG&E and cable/internet.

No pets or smoking of any kind.



Christinee Gallina

BRE#01341597

All East Bay Properties

BRE# 01516255



(RLNE5700268)