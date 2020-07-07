All apartments in Emeryville
Find more places like 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emeryville, CA
/
6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303

6400 Christie Avenue · (917) 318-8878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Emeryville
See all
Bayfront and Peninsula
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6400 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Lovely and FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath with a view at Bridgewater in Emeryville! - 6400 Christie Ave #3303
Emeryville, CA 94608
Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for viewing information.
West facing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Emeryville available in May. Lovely views.
Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Private terrace with a storage closet.
Secured entry.
Washer and dryer in unit
Assigned garage parking spot with secured entry.
Triple-pane windows.
Community Features:
Gym, pool, hot tub, recreation room, meeting room, study area, on site HOA
Lawns with BBQ.
24-hour security.
All modes of public transportation are available out your door. There is a free shuttle to BART, the AC Transbay bus, a casual carpool, all freeways within a half mile of the property and the AMTRAK train station is walking distance. The Emeryville Public Market, Bay Street, and many popular restaurants and coffee shops within walking distance. Whole Foods, Berkeley Bowl, IKEA, Target, Home Depot and more shopping near by.
Very close to freeways, minutes to San Francisco, UC Berkeley, Oakland airport.
Water, sewer, garbage, parking and use of all amenities included in the rent.
The tenant is responsible for PG&E and cable/internet.
No pets or smoking of any kind.

*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

Christinee Gallina
BRE#01341597
All East Bay Properties
BRE# 01516255

(RLNE5700268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 have any available units?
6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 have?
Some of 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 pet-friendly?
No, 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 offers parking.
Does 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 have a pool?
Yes, 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 has a pool.
Does 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 have accessible units?
No, 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St
Emeryville, CA 94608
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave
Emeryville, CA 94608
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St
Emeryville, CA 94608

Similar Pages

Emeryville 1 BedroomsEmeryville 2 Bedrooms
Emeryville Apartments with BalconiesEmeryville Cheap Places
Emeryville Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CA
El Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayfront And Peninsula
Central Emeryville

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity