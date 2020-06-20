All apartments in Emeryville
5855 Horton St., #609
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

5855 Horton St., #609

5855 Horton Street · (917) 318-8878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5855 Horton Street, Emeryville, CA 94608
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5855 Horton St., #609 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
sauna
Lovely 2/2 at with tons of light at desirable Terraces at Emery Station! - Vacant and easy to show!
Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view!

5855 Horton Street #609
Emeryville, CA 94608

Come home to this light and airy corner unit with a wrap around terrace at highly sought atfer Terraces at Emery Station.
Tiaward-winning low-rise condoThminium complex located in the heart of popular Emeryville, CA. A Four-story building, with light-filled open floor plans, large windows, generous outdoor living space and finished to the high standards of contemporary apartment living. Terraces at Emery Station is conveniently located in central Emeryville, giving residents quick access to the variety of urban amenities on offer and an effortless commute around the Bay Area via nearby major highways and public transportation links.

AMENITIES INCLUDE:
-Secure entrance
-Landscaped terrace
-Fitness center
-Sauna private
-Movie theater
-Conference room
-Business center
-Laundry facilities
-Garage parking
-Guest parking
-Clubhouse

RENTAL INFORMATION:
• Rent: 3400
• Deposit: 3700
• Bedrooms: 2
• Baths: 2
• Dishwasher, Electric Stove & Refrigerator Included
• FREE Shuttle to BART & the AC Transbay BUS
• AMTRAK Train Station Close by
• Variety of Shopping, Entertainment & Restaurants

Christine Gallina
BRE #01341597
All East Bay Properties
BRE #01516255

*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov. DRE# 01516255

(RLNE4425852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5855 Horton St., #609 have any available units?
5855 Horton St., #609 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5855 Horton St., #609 have?
Some of 5855 Horton St., #609's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5855 Horton St., #609 currently offering any rent specials?
5855 Horton St., #609 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5855 Horton St., #609 pet-friendly?
No, 5855 Horton St., #609 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 5855 Horton St., #609 offer parking?
Yes, 5855 Horton St., #609 does offer parking.
Does 5855 Horton St., #609 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5855 Horton St., #609 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5855 Horton St., #609 have a pool?
No, 5855 Horton St., #609 does not have a pool.
Does 5855 Horton St., #609 have accessible units?
No, 5855 Horton St., #609 does not have accessible units.
Does 5855 Horton St., #609 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5855 Horton St., #609 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5855 Horton St., #609 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5855 Horton St., #609 has units with air conditioning.
