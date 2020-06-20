5855 Horton St., #609

Amenities

Lovely 2/2 at with tons of light at desirable Terraces at Emery Station! - Vacant and easy to show!

5855 Horton Street #609

Emeryville, CA 94608



Come home to this light and airy corner unit with a wrap around terrace at highly sought atfer Terraces at Emery Station.

Tiaward-winning low-rise condoThminium complex located in the heart of popular Emeryville, CA. A Four-story building, with light-filled open floor plans, large windows, generous outdoor living space and finished to the high standards of contemporary apartment living. Terraces at Emery Station is conveniently located in central Emeryville, giving residents quick access to the variety of urban amenities on offer and an effortless commute around the Bay Area via nearby major highways and public transportation links.



AMENITIES INCLUDE:

-Secure entrance

-Landscaped terrace

-Fitness center

-Sauna private

-Movie theater

-Conference room

-Business center

-Laundry facilities

-Garage parking

-Guest parking

-Clubhouse



RENTAL INFORMATION:

• Rent: 3400

• Deposit: 3700

• Bedrooms: 2

• Baths: 2

• Dishwasher, Electric Stove & Refrigerator Included

• FREE Shuttle to BART & the AC Transbay BUS

• AMTRAK Train Station Close by

• Variety of Shopping, Entertainment & Restaurants



Christine Gallina

BRE #01341597

All East Bay Properties

BRE #01516255



*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov. DRE# 01516255



