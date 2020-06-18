All apartments in Emeryville
4 Commodore Drive #340

4 Commodore Drive · (510) 556-1111 ext. 1160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 Commodore Drive #340 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
UPDATED! One Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Virtual Tour of the unit is available!! Please email eastbay@utopiamanagement.com to receive the link!!

Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville marina, close to an urban setting: 4 pools, 4 tennis courts, green belts and trails, spa, sauna & steam, gym, clubhouse, courtesy property patrol, and more.

Watergate is a commuter's dream - easy access to downtown Oakland and San Francisco, as well as the larger East Bay just minutes away from all major East Bay freeways as well close to Oakland International airport. Welcome home to one the most central locations you will find. Enjoy the serene and peaceful setting of waterfront living on the Emeryville marina!

Included with rental of this unit is one covered parking space. No smoking, no pets, 12 month lease

DRE 01197438
www.utopiamanagement.com
Utopia East Bay Branch
556-510-1111

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Commodore Drive #340 have any available units?
4 Commodore Drive #340 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Commodore Drive #340 have?
Some of 4 Commodore Drive #340's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Commodore Drive #340 currently offering any rent specials?
4 Commodore Drive #340 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Commodore Drive #340 pet-friendly?
No, 4 Commodore Drive #340 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 4 Commodore Drive #340 offer parking?
Yes, 4 Commodore Drive #340 does offer parking.
Does 4 Commodore Drive #340 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Commodore Drive #340 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Commodore Drive #340 have a pool?
Yes, 4 Commodore Drive #340 has a pool.
Does 4 Commodore Drive #340 have accessible units?
No, 4 Commodore Drive #340 does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Commodore Drive #340 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Commodore Drive #340 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Commodore Drive #340 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Commodore Drive #340 does not have units with air conditioning.
