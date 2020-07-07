4 Captain Drive #309

Amenities

parking gym pool racquetball court tennis court hot tub

Water View Condo at Watergate - Text or call Auguste to see it @510.421.6994



The bed can come with the unit or be removed if requested.

1 Assigned parking space, Water & Garbage included

Laundry community facility on-site



Come home to resort like Watergate with 4 pools, a gym, tennis courts and more. This cute unit has a north facing bay view

All public transit right out your door including:

Emery-Go-Round- free shuttle to BART

Transbay Bus

Casual carpool to SF

Several freeway on ramps within half mile



Auguste Vende

DRE#02090399

All East Bay Properties

DRE#01516255



*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

Cal DRE# 01516255



