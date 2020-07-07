4 Captain Drive #309

Amenities
Water View Condo at Watergate - Text or call Auguste to see it @510.421.6994
The bed can come with the unit or be removed if requested.
1 Assigned parking space, Water & Garbage included
Laundry community facility on-site
Come home to resort like Watergate with 4 pools, a gym, tennis courts and more. This cute unit has a north facing bay view
All public transit right out your door including:
Emery-Go-Round- free shuttle to BART
Transbay Bus
Casual carpool to SF
Several freeway on ramps within half mile
