All apartments in Emeryville
Find more places like 4 Captain Drive #309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emeryville, CA
/
4 Captain Drive #309
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4 Captain Drive #309

4 Captain Drive · (510) 421-6994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Emeryville
See all
Bayfront and Peninsula
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 4 Captain Drive #309 · Avail. now

$1,995

Studio · 1 Bath · 472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Water View Condo at Watergate - Text or call Auguste to see it @510.421.6994

The bed can come with the unit or be removed if requested.
1 Assigned parking space, Water & Garbage included
Laundry community facility on-site

Come home to resort like Watergate with 4 pools, a gym, tennis courts and more. This cute unit has a north facing bay view
All public transit right out your door including:
Emery-Go-Round- free shuttle to BART
Transbay Bus
Casual carpool to SF
Several freeway on ramps within half mile

Auguste Vende
DRE#02090399
All East Bay Properties
DRE#01516255

*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.
Cal DRE# 01516255

(RLNE2701251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Captain Drive #309 have any available units?
4 Captain Drive #309 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Captain Drive #309 have?
Some of 4 Captain Drive #309's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Captain Drive #309 currently offering any rent specials?
4 Captain Drive #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Captain Drive #309 pet-friendly?
No, 4 Captain Drive #309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 4 Captain Drive #309 offer parking?
Yes, 4 Captain Drive #309 offers parking.
Does 4 Captain Drive #309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Captain Drive #309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Captain Drive #309 have a pool?
Yes, 4 Captain Drive #309 has a pool.
Does 4 Captain Drive #309 have accessible units?
No, 4 Captain Drive #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Captain Drive #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Captain Drive #309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Captain Drive #309 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Captain Drive #309 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4 Captain Drive #309?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St
Emeryville, CA 94608
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave
Emeryville, CA 94608
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St
Emeryville, CA 94608

Similar Pages

Emeryville 1 BedroomsEmeryville 2 Bedrooms
Emeryville Apartments with BalconiesEmeryville Cheap Places
Emeryville Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CA
El Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayfront And Peninsula
Central Emeryville

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity