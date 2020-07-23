All apartments in Emeryville
4 Anchor Drive #432

4 Anchor Drive · (510) 556-1111 ext. 1160
Location

4 Anchor Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4 Anchor Drive #432 · Avail. now

$1,995

Studio · 1 Bath · 432 sqft

Amenities

Studio Condo Available! - Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville marina, close to an urban setting: 4 pools, 4 tennis courts, green belts and trails, spa, sauna & steam, gym, clubhouse, courtesy property patrol, and more.

Watergate is a commuter's dream - easy access to downtown Oakland and San Francisco, as well as the larger East Bay just minutes away from all major East Bay freeways as well close to Oakland International airport. Welcome home to one the most central locations you will find. Enjoy the serene and peaceful setting of waterfront living on the Emeryville marina!

Included with rental of this unit is one covered parking space. No smoking, no pets, 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Anchor Drive #432 have any available units?
4 Anchor Drive #432 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Anchor Drive #432 have?
Some of 4 Anchor Drive #432's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Anchor Drive #432 currently offering any rent specials?
4 Anchor Drive #432 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Anchor Drive #432 pet-friendly?
No, 4 Anchor Drive #432 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 4 Anchor Drive #432 offer parking?
Yes, 4 Anchor Drive #432 offers parking.
Does 4 Anchor Drive #432 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Anchor Drive #432 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Anchor Drive #432 have a pool?
Yes, 4 Anchor Drive #432 has a pool.
Does 4 Anchor Drive #432 have accessible units?
No, 4 Anchor Drive #432 does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Anchor Drive #432 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Anchor Drive #432 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Anchor Drive #432 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Anchor Drive #432 does not have units with air conditioning.
